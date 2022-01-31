Russia responds to US proposal to de-escalate Ukraine crisis

Russia responds to US proposal to de-escalate Ukraine crisis
Linda Thomas-Greenfield, US Ambassador to the United Nations (Richard Drew/AP)
Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 23:11
Edith M Lederer, Associated Press

The Russian government has sent a written response to a US proposal aimed at de-escalating the Ukraine crisis, according to Biden administration officials.

The Russian response comes as the Biden administration continues to press the Kremlin to de-escalate a growing crisis on the Ukraine border, where some 100,000 Russian troops have massed.

Russia’s UN Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya (Richard Drew/AP)

A State Department official declined to offer details of the response, saying it “would be unproductive to negotiate in public” and they would leave it up to Russia to discuss their counterproposal.

More in this section

Downing Street partygate Boris Johnson backs down to allow publication of second Sue Gray report
Soccer - Barclays Premier League - Manchester City v West Ham United - City of Manchester Stadium Ex-Chelsea manager Avram Grant faces Fifa probe after sexual harassment claims
Ukraine US Russia Ukraine crisis: What to know amid the fears of war
UkrainePlace: International
<p>Undated handout photo issued by the US Department of Justice (left-right) of Britain's Prince Andrew, Virginia Giuffre, and Ghislaine Maxwell. A legal document that has been released in which Andrew has demanded a jury trial as he seeks to defend a civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre also known as Virginia Roberts. Issue date: Wednesday January 26, 2022.</p>

Judge seeks High Court help with evidence about Andrew from ex-assistant

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices