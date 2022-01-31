Boris Johnson expected to receive Sue Gray’s partygate inquiry today

Ms Gray’s report was thrown into disarray when Scotland Yard last week requested that she makes only minimal reference to events that officers are investigating
Boris Johnson expected to receive Sue Gray’s partygate inquiry today

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson visits the Tilbury Docks in Essex (Matt Dunham/PA)

Mon, 31 Jan, 2022 - 10:53
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Boris Johnson is expected to receive Sue Gray’s inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street on Monday.

The senior civil servant is understood to be preparing to hand over her long-awaited report to No 10 after working to pare it back following a request from the Metropolitan Police.

The UK Prime Minister insisted “I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past” when questioned about his reported denials of any wrongdoing to Tory MPs.

Downing Street has committed to quickly publishing the inquiry after receiving it, though the UK Cabinet Office team is yet to confirm when the document will be handed over.

Ms Gray’s report was thrown into disarray when Scotland Yard last week requested that she makes only minimal reference to events that officers are investigating.

Boris Johnson ahead of his expected receipt of the Whitehall inquiry (PA/Matt Dunham)

Asked about fears the inquiry will be a “whitewash” because of the changes, Mr Johnson said: “You are going to have to wait and see both what Sue says and of course what the Met says.”

Mr Johnson was also questioned about reportedly telling MPs privately he thinks he has done nothing wrong.

“You’re going to have to wait and see the outcome of the investigations, but of course I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past,” he said during a visit to a freeport in Tilbury, Essex.

Read More

Anti-vaccine protesters ‘urinated on National War Memorial’ in Ottawa

More in this section

Germany Police Shot Two police officers shot dead during traffic stop in Germany
Man faces trial over kidnapping and killing eight-year-old girl at wedding in France Man faces trial over kidnapping and killing eight-year-old girl at wedding in France
Ukraine Russia Russia, US and Ukraine face talks at UN Security Council
JohnsonPlace: UK
People stand outside the Dolce & Gabbana store on Fifth Avenue in New York (Pamela Hassell/AP)

Dolce & Gabbana to drop use of animal fur

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 29, 2022

  • 7
  • 10
  • 26
  • 35
  • 43
  • 45
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices