Two police officers shot dead during traffic stop in Germany

Two police officers have been shot dead on a rural road in western Germany while on a routine patrol.

The shooting happened during a traffic check near Kusel at about 4.20am local time, police in Kaiserslautern said.

The officers – a 24-year-old woman and 29-year-old man – were able to radio that shots were being fired, spokesman Bernhard Christian Erfort told n-tv television.

Reinforcements were unable to help the officers when they arrived.

Police officers block the access road to the scene where two police officers were shot during a traffic stop near Kusel, Germany (Thomas Frey/dpa via AP)

Mr Erfort said he did not know whether the officers had seen something particular about the assailants’ vehicle that they wanted to check or whether it was just a routine check.

The perpetrators fled but police had no description of them, the car they used or what direction they fled in.

A manhunt was extended to the neighbouring German state of Saarland, police said.

They called on drivers in the Kusel area not to pick up hitchhikers and warned that at least one suspect is armed.

The younger officer killed in Monday’s incident was still studying at a police academy, the GdP police union said.