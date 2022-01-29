MeToo protest in Amsterdam after sexual harassment allegations at TV show

MeToo protest in Amsterdam after sexual harassment allegations at TV show
Hundreds of people protested in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, in a #MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual improprieties linked to a popular Dutch TV talent show. The demonstration on Amsterdam’s Museumplein square was organized following reports of inappropriate sexual behavior, ranging from WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape, linked to “The Voice of Holland.” (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)
Sat, 29 Jan, 2022 - 13:58
Associated Press reporters

Hundreds of people have protested in Amsterdam in a MeToo demonstration sparked by allegations of sexual impropriety linked to a popular TV talent show.

The demonstration in Museumplein Square was organised following reports of sexual harassment, ranging from WhatsApp messages to an allegation of rape, linked to The Voice Of Holland.

The popular show was taken off the air two weeks ago after women accused two panellists who have appeared on the show in recent years and its pianist and band leader of inappropriate and unwanted sexual advances.

(Peter Dejong/AP)

The two coaches, both popular Dutch performers, have denied wrongdoing. The bandleader apologised and resigned from the show.

While a number of women have made complaints to law enforcement, prosecutors have not yet announced whether they will charge anybody.

The scandal has led to calls in the Netherlands for more action to make workplaces safer for women.

Labour union FNV said this week that “nearly five years after #MeToo, shockingly little has changed in tackling workplace sexual intimidation” and called on the government to tighten laws.

FNV vice president Kitty Jong said the allegations about The Voice Of Holland clearly show “that women in vulnerable positions have too few resources to address sexual harassment”.

More in this section

Laos Drugs UN warns of Asian security breakdown as Laos makes major meth bust
Cameroon Soccer Stampede Cameroon blames Africa Cup stadium deaths on ‘massive’ influx of fans
Royal visit to New Zealand - Day Six New Zealand premier Jacinda Ardern isolates after coronavirus contact
ProtestPlace: International
<p>Cabbage, who trended on Twitter last year when she was stolen, has died (Rory Cellan-Jones/PA)</p>

Tributes after death of beloved dog who went viral last year

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

  • 2
  • 17
  • 19
  • 22
  • 36
  • 45
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices