Judge approves agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse

Judge Bruce Schroeder, the Kenosha County judge who presided over Rittenhouse’s trial, approved the agreement
Judge approves agreement to destroy gun used by Kyle Rittenhouse

Kyle Rittenhouse. Picture: Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool_File

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 17:52
Todd Richmond, Associated Press

A Wisconsin judge has approved an agreement by lawyers to destroy the assault-style rifle used by Kyle Rittenhouse to shoot three people during a 2020 street protest.

Assistant district attorney Thomas Binger said the state crime lab would destroy the gun, probably in April.

Judge Bruce Schroeder, the Kenosha County judge who presided over Rittenhouse’s trial, approved the agreement.

Rittenhouse’s lawyer had filed a motion asking prosecutors to return Rittenhouse’s rifle, ammunition, face mask and other clothing he was wearing on the night of the shooting.

A spokesman for Rittenhouse said last week that the 19-year-old wanted to destroy the rifle so nothing could be used as a political symbol or trophy celebrating the shootings.

Read More

Road bridge collapses in Pittsburgh hours ahead of Biden visit

More in this section

Downing Street partygate Met Police intervention on Downing Street partygate inquiry under fire
Human chain formed to rescue bus passengers after US bridge collapse Human chain formed to rescue bus passengers after US bridge collapse
Greece Whale Divers bid to recue young whale stranded in shallow water off Athens
policePlace: International
<p>Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alexei Nikolsky/AP</p>

Russia says US ignored its security demands over Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

  • 2
  • 17
  • 19
  • 22
  • 36
  • 45
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices