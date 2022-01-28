Police ask Sue Gray to remove party details they are investigating from report

Police ask Sue Gray to remove party details they are investigating from report

The Metropolitan Police insisted officers had not asked for senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report to be delayed or placed any further restrictions on other events.

Fri, 28 Jan, 2022 - 08:26
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Scotland Yard has asked for the Whitehall inquiry into allegations of lockdown-breaking parties in Downing Street to make only “minimal reference” to the events being investigated by police.

The Metropolitan Police insisted officers had not asked for senior civil servant Sue Gray’s report to be delayed or placed any further restrictions on other events.

But the force said it remained in contact with the Cabinet Office team to “avoid any prejudice to our investigation”.

Boris Johnson continues to anxiously await Ms Gray’s report, which has the potential to trigger a vote of no confidence in his leadership by Tory MPs angered over alleged breaches.

In a statement, Scotland Yard said: “For the events the Met is investigating, we asked for minimal reference to be made in the Cabinet Office report.

“The Met did not ask for any limitations on other events in the report, or for the report to be delayed, but we have had ongoing contact with the Cabinet Office, including on the content of the report, to avoid any prejudice to our investigation.”

More in this section

Brexit Germany: Brexit pushed exports to UK down 2.5% last year
Cop26 - Glasgow Joe Biden warns Ukraine of ‘distinct possibility’ of Russian military action
Biden Biden: Ready for ‘long overdue’ pick of black female US Supreme Court justice
Pots of citrus trees are displayed for sale on a street to celebrate the Lunar New Year in Hong Kong (AP)

Hong Kong cuts foreign arrival quarantine from 21 to 14 days

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

  • 2
  • 17
  • 19
  • 22
  • 36
  • 45
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices