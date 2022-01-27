UK man drove without licence or insurance for more than 70 years, police say

The man was stopped near a Tesco Extra in Nottinghamshire on Wednesday evening.
UK man drove without licence or insurance for more than 70 years, police say

The driver told officers he had been driving without a licence or insurance for over 70 years. Picture: Nottinghamshire Police/PA

Thu, 27 Jan, 2022 - 16:55
Josh Payne, PA

A man pulled over by police in the UK told officers he had been driving without a licence or insurance for more than 70 years.

Nottinghamshire’s Bulwell, Rise Park and Highbury Vale Police said the Mini One driver, who was born in 1938, claimed he had been driving since the age of 12.

The man was stopped near a Tesco Extra in Bulwell, Nottinghamshire, on Wednesday evening.

Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured

In a post on Facebook, police said: “We can’t quite believe what happened … as the driver, who was born in 1938, coughed that he had been driving with no licence and no insurance, since he was 12 (yes TWELVE) years old … and somehow had managed to never be stopped by the police.

“Thankfully he had never had an accident, caused anyone an injury, and never made anyone lose out financially, by hitting them whilst uninsured.

“Due to the increased number of ANPR cameras in Nottingham, even on the small trips, you are likely to hit a camera, so make sure your documents are in order … because it will catch up with you … one day.”

Read More

Johnson’s wait continues for partygate report which could be key to his future

More in this section

Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels Porn star Stormy Daniels tells jury that lawyer Avenatti ‘stole from me’
School Shooting Michigan Michigan school shooting suspect to pursue insanity defense
Spotify removes Neil Young music in feud over Joe Rogan’s false Covid claims Spotify removes Neil Young music in feud over Joe Rogan’s false Covid claims
BulwellPlace: UKPlace: East Midlands
Migration Poland Wall

Poland starts building metal wall to stop migrants crossing border from Belarus

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 26, 2022

  • 2
  • 17
  • 19
  • 22
  • 36
  • 45
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices