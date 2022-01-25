Lawyer Avenatti asks to represent himself in Stormy Daniels theft case

Lawyer Avenatti asks to represent himself in Stormy Daniels theft case
Michael Avenatti (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Tue, 25 Jan, 2022 - 17:29
Larry Neumeister, Associated Press

Once-prominent lawyer Michael Avenatti has tried to interrupt his trial over whether he stole money from porn star Stormy Daniels to ask to represent himself, but the judge refused to delay the proceeding.

His lawyers made the request to US District Judge Jesse M Furman during a break in his Manhattan trial on wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

Avenatti, 50, has denied pocketing nearly 300,000 dollars of a 800,000-dollar advance paid to Daniels for her 2018 book Full Disclosure.

Michael Avenatti with Stormy Daniels (Mary Altaffer/AP)

When Avenatti stood to try to speak about representing himself, Judge Furman cut him off, saying: “Mr Avenatti, please have a seat. I’m not taking it up right now.”

After defence lawyers asked for a brief adjournment to address Avenatti’s request, the judge said: “I’m not going to waste the jury’s time. It’s not happening now.”

In early 2020, Avenatti was convicted of trying to extort up to 25 million dollars from sportswear giant Nike by threatening to tarnish the company’s reputation if it did not meet his demands.

He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison. At that trial, he did not give evidence and was represented by lawyers.

Last year, he represented himself in a California federal court against criminal charges that he cheated clients of millions of dollars, and the proceedings ended in a mistrial.

Avenatti became well known nationally in 2018 as he represented Daniels in lawsuits against then-president Donald Trump.

Donald Trump (Ross D Franklin/AP)

Daniels had received 130,000 dollars shortly before the 2016 presidential election to remain silent about her claims that she had had a sexual encounter with Mr Trump a decade earlier.

The former president has denied it happened.

In opening statements on Monday, Avenatti lawyer Andrew Dalack said Avenatti had an agreement with Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, to share proceeds of any book deal.

Mr Dalack said Avenatti had loaned Daniels hundreds of thousands of dollars while he represented her.

A prosecution witness, Judy Regnier, gave evidence on Tuesday that she did not believe Avenatti had sent any of his law firm’s money to Daniels between July 2018 and February 2019.

Ms Regnier, who worked as a paralegal and office manager for Avenatti for about 11 years, said the firm’s finances were in bad shape during that time.

“I was checking bank accounts to see if there were enough funds to make it through the week, or the day,” she said.

More in this section

Turkey Weather Stranded drivers freed in Istanbul and Athens after snowstorm
Virus Outbreak WHO WHO chief Tedros makes case for second term as Ethiopia criticises him
Russia Navalny Russia adds Alexei Navalny and allies to register of terrorists and extremists
AvenattiPlace: International
(Danny Lawson/PA)

Video ‘will show three Minneapolis officers violated George Floyd’s rights’

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices