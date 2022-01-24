Student kills one and wounds three in shooting at German university

The precise motive for the attack was still being investigated, but the suspect was known to have suffered from a psychological illness in the past, he added
Student kills one and wounds three in shooting at German university

Police officers enter the crime scene on the grounds of the Heidelberg University (Michael Probst/AP)

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 19:18
Associated Press Reporter

A lone gunman opened fire during a packed lecture at Heidelberg University in south-western Germany and wounded four people – one of them fatally – before killing himself, police said.

The 18-year-old suspected gunman was a biology student at the university, said Siegfried Kollmar, the regional chief of police.

The suspect, a German citizen with no known police record, sent a phone message to his father shortly before the shooting which mentioned that “people will be punished”, Mr Kollmar told reporters.

The precise motive for the attack was still being investigated, but the suspect was known to have suffered from a psychological illness in the past, he added.

Police officers on the grounds of the Heidelberg University Botanical Garden (Michael Probst/AP)

His body was found outside by officers along with two firearms he had recently acquired abroad and about 100 rounds of ammunition, said Mr Kollmar.

Police identified the woman who was killed as a 23-year-old German. Those who suffered minor wounds were two German women and a German-Italian man.

The shooting sparked a massive police response, with more than 400 officers sent to the scene.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz expressed dismay over the shooting and offered his condolences to relatives, victims and students.

“It’s been reported that one student has died of her injuries,” he said. “It tears my heart apart to learn of such news.”

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 residents. Its university is one of Germany’s best-known.

Read More

Several wounded in shooting at lecture theatre in German city

More in this section

Burkina Faso Military Military junta now controls Burkina Faso, say soldiers
George Floyd Other Officers Who Are They? Three officers ‘stood by as Derek Chauvin killed George Floyd’
Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels Michael Avenatti ‘stole $300,000 in book proceeds from Stormy Daniels’
shootingPlace: International
Coronavirus - Wed Dec 15, 2021

Boris Johnson alleged to have had birthday party gathering during lockdown 

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices