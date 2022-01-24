Several wounded in shooting at lecture theatre in German city

Several wounded in shooting at lecture theatre in German city
Police vehicles on the grounds of Heidelberg University in Germany (R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP)
Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 13:54
Associated Press Reporter

A lone gunman has wounded several people at a lecture theatre in the south-west German city of Heidelberg.

Police said in a brief statement that the perpetrator was dead but did not give details of how that happened.

They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university is located.

Police did not specify how many people were wounded or how seriously.

A member of the SEK stands by a vehicle on the campus of Heidelberg University (R.Priebe/Pr-Video/dpa via AP)

German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources as saying that the gunman killed himself.

It also reported, without citing sources, that the gunman is believed to have been a student himself, and that security officials say initial indications are that he did not have any political or religious motive.

Police said the weapon used in the shooting was a long-barrelled firearm.

Heidelberg is located south of Frankfurt and has about 160,000 inhabitants.

Its university is one of Germany’s best-known.

More in this section

Germany Church Abuse Former pope was at meeting where paedophile priest was discussed
Switzerland Ethiopia WHO Complaint WHO chief warns against talk of ‘endgame’ in pandemic
Greece Weather Severe weather brings snow to Athens and Greek islands
shootingPlace: International
Members of Ukraine’s Territorial Defence Forces, volunteer military units of the Armed Forces, train in a city park in Kyiv (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Nato outlines ‘deterrence’ plan as tensions with Russia soar

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices