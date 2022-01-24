Australian man admits to abducting four-year-old Cleo Smith from family tent

Cleo Smith is carried inside a friend's house by her mother on November 4, 2021 in Carnarvon, Australia. Cleo Smith was found in the early hours Wednesday 3 November after police raided a house in Carnarvon. The four-year-old went missing from the tent she was sharing with her family at the Blowholes campsite near Carnarvon on 16 October. A 36-year-old man is now in custody. Picture: Getty Images

Mon, 24 Jan, 2022 - 07:28
Associated Press Reporter

A man has pleaded guilty to abducting a four-year-old girl from her family’s camping tent on Australia’s west coast last year.

Police found the girl, Cleo Smith, alone in a house in Carnavon, a town of 5,000 people, 18 days after she went missing last October.

Terence Darrell Kelly, 36, admitted to the abduction during a brief court appearance in Carnarvon on Monday in a video link from a Perth prison, 900 kilometres (560 miles) to the south.

He faces a potential sentence of up to 20 years in prison on a conviction of forcibly taking a child aged under 16. He will next appear in a Western Australian state District Court in Perth on March 20.

Kelly has not entered a plea to other criminal charges he faces, including assaulting a public officer. Those charges have been adjourned to a later date.

