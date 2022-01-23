Water cannon and tear gas used at Covid-19 protests in Brussels

Water cannon and tear gas used at Covid-19 protests in Brussels
Police set off a water cannon against protesters during a demonstration against Covid-19 measures in Brussels (Geert Vanden Wijngaert/AP)
Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 14:41
Associated Press reporters

Police have fired water cannons and tear gas in Brussels to disperse protesters marching against Covid-19 vaccinations and restrictions.

The march followed demonstrations in other European capitals on Saturday that also drew thousands of people protesting about vaccine passports and other requirements European governments have imposed in the hope of ending the coronavirus pandemic.

In Brussels, demonstrators chanted “Liberty!” as they marched.

White-helmeted police riot officers later sought to disperse protesters, who ignored instructions broadcast over loudspeakers that the demonstration was finished and that they should leave.

Police water cannons fired powerful jets at protesters, while thick clouds of smoke and snaking trails of gas filled the air in the Belgian capital.

More in this section

Spain Rural Protest Farmers join opposition parties to protest about Spain’s rural policies
CORRECTION Israel Netanyahu Israel launches state investigation into purchase of German submarines
Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels and former ally Michael Avenatti to face each other in court
ProtestsPlace: International
Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been undergoing a series of medical examinations in a Milan hospital (Luca Bruno/AP)

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi being treated in hospital

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices