Farmers join opposition parties to protest about Spain’s rural policies

Farmers join opposition parties to protest about Spain’s rural policies
People take part in a protest march along the Castellana Boulevard in Madrid, Spain, defending Spanish rural areas (Paul White/AP)
Sun, 23 Jan, 2022 - 14:33
Associated Press reporters

Farmers, cattle-breeders and hunting enthusiasts have descended on Madrid to protest about environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-centre government.

The protest was organised by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing more than 500 rural groups from all corners of Spain. Members of centre-to-far-right opposition parties attended.

The demonstration comes as Spanish politicians are campaigning before a snap election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking centre stage.

Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021, said that the aim of the protest was to bring attention to the situation of the rural world amid “ideological” attacks from the government.

Demands from participants ranged from regulation of prices for agricultural products to protection of breeders of cattle for bullfights and more subsidies for rural industries, among many others.

Tractors and bull carts headed the march along a Madrid thoroughfare. Among the many banners held by protesters, one read: “Farmers speak. Who’s listening?”

In a statement, Spain’s Ecological Transition Ministry said that the country’s budget for 2022 includes 4.2 billion euros (£3.52 billion) to fight the depopulation of rural areas. Spain’s rural world “doesn’t need populist slogans but political involvement and resource to solve historical problems”, it said.

A spat over industrial livestock farming has dominated headlines for the past month since Consumer Minister Alberto Garzon, a member of the far-left junior partner of the Socialist-led administration, criticised big cattle exploitations for damaging the environment and producing poor quality food for export.

His remarks caused a political storm, created divisions within the coalition and led to calls by the right-wing opposition parties for Garzon to resign.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Belgium Water cannon and tear gas used at Covid-19 protests in Brussels
CORRECTION Israel Netanyahu Israel launches state investigation into purchase of German submarines
Michael Avenatti Stormy Daniels Stormy Daniels and former ally Michael Avenatti to face each other in court
FarmersPlace: International
Former Italian Premier Silvio Berlusconi has been undergoing a series of medical examinations in a Milan hospital (Luca Bruno/AP)

Former Italian premier Silvio Berlusconi being treated in hospital

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 22, 2022

  • 5
  • 11
  • 19
  • 32
  • 35
  • 38
  • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices