Homes evacuated over wildfire in California’s Big Sur

Homes evacuated over wildfire in California’s Big Sur
The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 (AP)
Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 08:51
AP Reporters

A wildfire has led to residents in the Big Sur area of California being told to leave their homes.

Monterey County officials ordered the evacuations after the blaze started in the Palo Colorado canyon and grew to more than 250 acres (101 hectares), news outlets reported.

The wildfire is being called the Colorado Fire.

The Colorado Fire burns along Highway 1 near Big Sur (AP)

Officials shut down Highway 1 in both directions from Andrew Molera State Park to Carmel-By-The-Sea, according to local reports, while the American Red Cross is setting up a shelter at a middle school.

A wind advisory had been issued in the Bay Area for Friday night through to Saturday morning, though meteorologists said strong winds were most likely in higher elevations, according to the National Weather Service.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Mexico Mexican president undergoes cardiac procedure
Monkeys missing after lab transport truck crashes Monkeys missing after lab transport truck crashes
Police Officers Shot New York police officer fatally shot during domestic disturbance call
wildfirePlace: International
Russia Upping the Ante

US and Russia agree to keep talking amid tensions over Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

  • 21
  • 23
  • 24
  • 27
  • 35
  • 36
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices