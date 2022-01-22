Mexican president undergoes cardiac procedure

Mexican president undergoes cardiac procedure
Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AP)
Sat, 22 Jan, 2022 - 08:43
AP Reporters

Mexico’s president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has undergone cardiac catheterisation at a military hospital, the government announced.

Interior secretary Adan Augusto Lopez Hernandez said doctors decided it was necessary to perform the procedure after a routine examination.

Mr Hernandez said: “In this procedure they found the president’s heart and arteries healthy and functioning adequately.

“No other kind of intervention was necessary.”

The statement said Mr Lopez Obrador will resume his normal activities on Saturday.

Earlier on Friday, presidential spokesman Jesus Ramirez said the president had gone in for a routine examination.

Mr Lopez Obrador had just returned to his duties after a week of isolation for his second Covid-19 infection in a year.

The 68-year-old president suffered a heart attack in 2013 and has high blood pressure.

More in this section

California Wildfire Homes evacuated over wildfire in California’s Big Sur
Monkeys missing after lab transport truck crashes Monkeys missing after lab transport truck crashes
Police Officers Shot New York police officer fatally shot during domestic disturbance call
PresidentPlace: International
Antony Blinken, left, greets Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov (AP)

US and Russia agree to keep talking amid tensions over Ukraine

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, January 19, 2022

  • 21
  • 23
  • 24
  • 27
  • 35
  • 36
  • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices