Boris Johnson to face MPs as he battles plot to oust him as UK prime minister

Allies of Boris Johnson have pleaded for him to be given more time as Tory MPs plotted to remove him from No 10 over the partygate row.

A group of Tories who won their seats in Mr Johnson’s 2019 election landslide appear to have lost faith in the UK prime minister, after he admitted attending a “bring your own booze” event in the Downing Street garden during England’s first coronavirus lockdown.

Mr Johnson has insisted that “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules” and he believed he was attending a work event.

A series of gatherings in No 10 and Whitehall are being investigated by senior civil servant Sue Gray, and Tory MPs were urged by ministers to wait for her report before deciding whether to move against the Mr Johnson.

But reports have suggested the threshold of 54 letters from MPs that would launch a no-confidence vote in him could be reached on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson will face MPs for Prime Minister’s Questions and will also seek to boost his position with Tory MPs and the public by announcing an easing of England’s coronavirus restrictions.

Armed Forces Minister James Heappey urged his colleagues to keep “cool heads” as he said now was not the time to change leader, with looming economic and international challenges.

Mr Heappey, previously a parliamentary aide to the British prime minister, suggested Mr Johnson may not have fully understood the nature of the event he was going to in the Downing Street garden on May 20, 2020 as his diary was rigorously controlled by staff.

He told Times Radio: “The first time that what he was going into would have been brought into focus would have been in the pre-brief he had as he was going down the stairs.”

He said he had received “well over” 500 emails about the partygate scandal and “the overwhelming majority, at least nine in 10, if not 19 in 20, are absolutely furious and cannot understand how all of this has happened”.

But he added: “I choose to believe what the Prime Minister has said. But I know that that’s not good enough for many of my constituents.”

If Ms Gray’s report “says something different then we’re in a different place”, he acknowledged, indicating that Mr Johnson would have to resign if he was found to have misled the British parliament.

He told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “The ministerial code is clear: the highest responsibility that any minister has is to be accurate in what they say to the House of Commons. That is the very foundation of our parliamentary democracy.”

Environment Secretary George Eustice told BBC’s Good Morning Scotland: “I’ve got confidence in the Prime Minister”, but added: “Clearly the revelations that have been coming out are damaging and it’s unsettled parts of the Conservative parliamentary party, there’s no denying that.”

So far, seven Tory MPs have publicly called for Mr Johnson to go, far short of the 54 required to submit letters of no-confidence to the backbench 1922 Committee – but privately, many more believe Mr Johnson’s time as leader is up.