Microsoft buys gaming firm Activision Blizzard for £50bn

Microsoft buys gaming firm Activision Blizzard for £50bn
(Niall Carson/PA)
Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 14:05
Associated Press reporters

Microsoft is buying gaming company Activision Blizzard for 68.7 billion dollars (£50.5 billion), gaining access to blockbuster games like Call Of Duty and Candy Crush.

The all-cash deal will let Microsoft accelerate mobile gaming and provide building blocks for the metaverse, or a virtual environment.

The announcement on Tuesday arrived with Activision still in turmoil over allegations of misconduct and unequal pay.

Activision chief executive Bobby Kotick will retain his role, and he and his team will maintain their focus on driving efforts to strengthen the company’s culture and accelerate business growth.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Tue Jan 18, 2022 Boris Johnson denies lying about parties after Cummings’ claim
Texas Synagogue Standoff Texas synagogue gunman had previously been investigated 
New Zealand Tonga Volcano Eruption Husband of charity worker who died in Tonga tsunami is ‘guilt-ridden’
MicrosoftDigitalPlace: International
Nursultan Nazarbayev (Chris Jackson/PA)

Kazakhstan’s ex-leader denies fleeing abroad amid protests

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 15, 2022

  • 2
  • 9
  • 16
  • 30
  • 37
  • 40
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices