Boris Johnson said that he does “humbly apologise to people for misjudgments that were made”
Boris Johnson denies lying about parties after Cummings' claim

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has apologised again for misjudgments (Ian Vogler/PA)

Tue, 18 Jan, 2022 - 13:58
Sam Blewett, PA Deputy Political Editor

Boris Johnson has denied lying to Parliament about a gathering in No 10’s garden during the first lockdown despite Dominic Cummings saying he would swear on oath that he warned the British Prime Minister it would be a rule-breaking drinks party.

In a major interview on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said he had told the Whitehall inquiry into the allegations that to the “best of my recollection” ahead of the May 20 2020 event “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules”.

The British Prime Minister said that he does “humbly apologise to people for misjudgments that were made” after facing calls to resign over the partygate affair, including from six Tory MPs.

Asked if he had lied to Parliament over the parties during a visit to a north London hospital, Mr Johnson said: “No. I want to begin by repeating my apologies to everybody for the misjudgments that I’ve made, that we may have made in No 10 and beyond, whether in Downing Street or throughout the pandemic.

“Nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules, that the event in question was something that … was not a work event, and as I said in the House of Commons when I went out into that garden I thought that I was attending a work event.”

Mr Johnson said he “could not imagine why on earth it would have gone ahead, or why it would’ve been allowed to go ahead” if he had been told it was not a “work event”.

I do humbly apologise to people for misjudgments that were made but that is the very, very best of my recollection about this event, that’s what I’ve said to the inquiry.

