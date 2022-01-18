Boris Johnson denies lying about parties after Cummings’ claim

Boris Johnson has denied lying to Parliament about a gathering in No 10’s garden during the first lockdown despite Dominic Cummings saying he would swear on oath that he warned the British Prime Minister it would be a rule-breaking drinks party.

In a major interview on Tuesday, Mr Johnson said he had told the Whitehall inquiry into the allegations that to the “best of my recollection” ahead of the May 20 2020 event “nobody told me that what we were doing was against the rules”.