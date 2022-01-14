Downing Street apologises to Queen for parties on eve of Prince Philip’s funeral

Downing Street apologises to Queen for parties on eve of Prince Philip’s funeral

The Queen had to sit alone during the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, in line with Covid rules (PA)

Fri, 14 Jan, 2022 - 12:33
Geraldine Scott, PA Political Correspondent

Downing Street has apologised to Buckingham Palace after it emerged parties were held in Number 10 the day before Prince Philip’s funeral last year.

Two gatherings reportedly took place at Downing Street, with the Boris Johnson’s former director of communications James Slack apologising for the “anger and hurt” one of the events – a leaving do held for him – had caused.

A spokesman for the British prime Minister confirmed No 10 has said sorry to the Queen.

The spokesman said: “It is deeply regrettable that this took place at a time of national mourning and No 10 has apologised to the Palace.

“You heard from the PM this week, he’s recognised No 10 should be held to the highest standards, and take responsibility for things we did not get right.”

The day after the events on April 16, 2021, Britain's Queen Elizabeth attended her husband Philip’s funeral wearing a face mask and socially distanced from her family at Windsor Castle, in line with Covid restrictions.

CoronavirusPlace: UK
