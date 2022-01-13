Russia-led alliance’s troops prepare to pull out of Kazakhstan

Russian peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation attend the official ceremony of starting to withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)
Thu, 13 Jan, 2022 - 10:58
Associated Press Reporter

Troops of a Russia-led security alliance are preparing to pull out of Kazakhstan, the Russian Defence Ministry said.

The withdrawal comes only a week after they were deployed to the ex-Soviet nation on the request of its president, who was seeking to quell extremely violent mass protests.

The demonstrations started on January 2 in western Kazakhstan, with local residents outraged by a sharp rise in fuel prices, and quickly spread nationwide, descending into violence within several days.

Protesters stormed government buildings and set them ablaze, and dozens of people were killed in clashes with the country’s security forces.

A Kazakhstan soldier guards an area as peacekeepers of the Collective Security Treaty Organisation prepare to attend the official ceremony of starting to withdraw its troops in Almaty, Kazakhstan (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ via AP)

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists” and requested assistance from the Collective Security Treaty Organisation, a Russia-led military alliance of six ex-Soviet states.

The bloc sent more than 2,000 troops to Kazakhstan last week.

On Tuesday Mr Tokayev declared their mission complete and said they would start pulling out on Thursday.

Russia’s Defence Ministry said on Thursday that the troops in Kazakhstan were preparing equipment for transportation and handing over state institutions they guarded to local forces.

In Almaty, Kazakhstan’s largest city that has been hit the hardest by the unrest, the airport resumed operation on Thursday morning, a week after it was stormed and briefly seized by the protesters.

Russia’s Interfax news agency also reported that the security forces have cleared the square in front of the City Hall, which was stormed and set on fire, opening it for pedestrians and car traffic.

Authorities in Almaty on Thursday reported detaining nearly 2,000 more people over their alleged involvement in the unrest and looting.

