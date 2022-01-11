Biden says he is ‘tired of being quiet’ on voting rights passage

Biden says he is ‘tired of being quiet’ on voting rights passage
President Joe Biden (Patrick Semansky/AP)
Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 21:56
Alexandra Jaffe, Associated Press

President Joe Biden says that he supports changing Senate rules in order to pass voting rights legislation, declaring that changing the rules would be to protect the “heart and soul of our democracy”.

Mr Biden told a crowd in Atlanta that he had been having quiet conversations with Senators for months over the two bills up for debate, stalled because there are not enough Republican votes to move them past filibuster to votes.

“I’m tired of being quiet,” he said, emphatically pounding the podium. “I will not yield. I will not flinch,” in the effort to protect democracy.

Current rules require 60 votes to advance most legislation — a threshold that Senate Democrats cannot meet alone because they only have a 50-50 majority with Vice President Kamala Harris to break ties. Republicans unanimously oppose the voting rights measures.

Not all Democrats are on board with changing the filibuster rules. Conservative West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin threw cold water on the idea on Tuesday, saying he believes any changes should be made with substantial Republican buy-in.

And even if Democrats clear the obstacles to passage of the voting rights laws, it could be too late to counter widespread voting restrictions passed in 19 states following former president Donald Trump’s 2020 loss and his lies – embraced by many in the GOP – that the election was stolen through voter fraud.

More in this section

Virus Outbreak Italy Half of western Europe could be infected with Covid in next six weeks – report
Rome church condemns funeral with swastika-draped coffin and fascist salute Rome church condemns funeral with swastika-draped coffin and fascist salute
'Hero' rat who detected more than 100 landmines dies aged 8 'Hero' rat who detected more than 100 landmines dies aged 8
BidenPlace: International
Getting a jab isn’t a ‘moral grey area’, WHO doctor Mike Ryan said (PA)

Don’t have Covid-19 parties – WHO

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 19
  • 35
  • 36
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices