Kazakh leader says Russian-led troops will pull out after quelling unrest

Kazakh leader says Russian-led troops will pull out after quelling unrest
In this handout photo released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service,Russian peacekeepers wait to leave an airport of Almaty upon their arrival, Kazakhstan, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022. As Kazakhstan struggles to cope with an increasingly violent uprising this week, it has turned for help to a Russian-led security bloc, the Collective Security Treaty Organization. Thousands of Russian troops have now been dispatched to Kazakhstan to help secure strategic facilities. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP)
Tue, 11 Jan, 2022 - 12:27
Dasha Litvinova, Associated Press

The president of Kazakhstan has announced that a Russia-led security alliance will start pulling out its troops from the country in two days after completing its mission.

The mostly Russian troops were deployed to Kazakhstan last week by the Collective Security Treaty Organisation (CSTO), a military alliance of six former Soviet states, at the president’s request amid the worst public unrest the nation has faced since gaining independence 30 years ago.

Protests over soaring fuel prices erupted in the oil and gas-rich Central Asian nation of 19 million on January 2 and quickly spread across the country, with political slogans reflecting wider discontent over the authoritarian government.

The aftermath in Almaty (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ/AP)

Over the next few days, the demonstrations turned violent, with dozens of civilians and law enforcement officers killed.

In Almaty, Kazakhstan’s former capital and largest city, protesters set government buildings on fire and briefly seized the airport. By the weekend, the unrest had been largely quelled.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev blamed the unrest on foreign-backed “terrorists” and insisted his request for help to the CSTO was justified.

“When this decision was being made, we could have completely lost control over Almaty, which was being torn apart by terrorists. Had we lost Almaty, we would have lost the capital and the entire country,” Mr Tokayev told Kazakhstan’s parliament on Tuesday.

Damage in the central square of Almaty (Vladimir Tretyakov/NUR.KZ/AP)

The president said the CSTO has largely completed its mission in the country and will start withdrawing its troops in two days — a process that will take no longer than 10 days.

Mr Tokayev also appointed a new prime minister, Alikhan Smailov, on Tuesday. Kazakhstan’s government resigned last week in what was seen as one of several concessions aimed at mollifying the protesters, along with a 180-day cap on fuel prices and the removal of Nursultan Nazarbayev, the country’s former long-time leader, from his influential post of head of the National Security Council.

Life in Almaty started returning to normal this week, with public transport resuming and shops reopening.

The Interior Ministry on Tuesday reported that a total of 9,900 people had been detained in the country over the unrest.

More in this section

Capitol Riot Images of the Day Trump lawyers claim protected speech in bid to have January 6 cases thrown out
Apartment Building Fire Safety doors failure probed after deadly New York City apartment block fire
Virus Outbreak China 20 million now confined to homes in China as third city locked down
ProtestsPlace: International
<p>Europe saw more than 7m newly reported Covid-19 cases in the first week of 2022, more than doubling over a two-week period, the WHO's Europe director Hans Kluge told a news briefing.</p>

Over half of Europeans will be infected by Omicron in 6-8 weeks, according to WHO

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 19
  • 35
  • 36
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices