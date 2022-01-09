It's not an actual emergency, I just need to get to hospital: Some of the daftest 999 calls made

Some of the most ridiculous 999 calls made to the emergency services in Wales have been revealed.
Among them was someone who had eaten a mouldy tomato and another who had got their plaster cast wet.
One person with an earring lodged inside their ear asked for a “lift” to hospital while another dialled 999 for a paper cut.
The Welsh Ambulance Service said of the 470,653 incidents recorded by the service in the last 12 months, nearly a quarter were non-essential, including someone with diarrhoea and someone enquiring about their medication.
In the face of unprecedented demand, the ambulance service is reminding people only to call 999 in a serious or life-threatening emergency.
Here are some of the most ridiculous 999 calls made to the Welsh Ambulance Service last year
Basically, I had a piercing a few weeks ago in my ear. Everything’s been fine but last night I woke up and the piercing had gone. I can’t find the piercing and it feels like it might be in my ear drum.
Right, OK.
Normally I would go to A&E myself but I don’t actually have any money. A lift to A&E would be amazing.
My neighbour came here and she gave me a sandwich, cheese and tomato. Anyway, I feel quite sick now. I looked at the tomatoes and there’s mildew on them.
OK, is that why you’re requiring an ambulance?
I was mucking about with my plaster cast and it’s coming apart. I don’t know whether to get a taxi or an ambulance.
From the information you’ve given, you require a more detailed assessment by a nurse. An ambulance will not be sent at this time.
Oh, you’re joking. Are you being serious?
We’re extremely busy at the moment.
I’ll get a taxi.
I cut my arm, my arm’s cut.
How did you do that?
I sliced it on a piece of paper.
When did this happen?
About half an hour ago.
Is there any serious bleeding?
No.
Tell me exactly what’s happened.
Basically, my mum drank apple vinegar but mixed it with water and lemon. Now she has diarrhoea.
Oh, hi there. Basically, I’ve got my hand in a cast. It’s been in there for three weeks and I’ve got it wet.
OK.
It’s not an actual emergency, I just need to get to hospital.
What it is, right, I’ve got different medication and I don’t know whether I can take these or not now.
What’s your telephone number?
I don’t want an ambulance, I just don’t know if I can take my meds or not.
