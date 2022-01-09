It's not an actual emergency, I just need to get to hospital: Some of the daftest 999 calls made

Here are some of the most ridiculous 999 calls made to the Welsh Ambulance Service last year
It's not an actual emergency, I just need to get to hospital: Some of the daftest 999 calls made

One person with an earring lodged inside their ear asked for a “lift” to hospital while another dialled 999 for a paper cut. File picture: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 14:13
Rod Minchin

Some of the most ridiculous 999 calls made to the emergency services in Wales have been revealed.

Among them was someone who had eaten a mouldy tomato and another who had got their plaster cast wet.

One person with an earring lodged inside their ear asked for a “lift” to hospital while another dialled 999 for a paper cut.

The Welsh Ambulance Service said of the 470,653 incidents recorded by the service in the last 12 months, nearly a quarter were non-essential, including someone with diarrhoea and someone enquiring about their medication.

In the face of unprecedented demand, the ambulance service is reminding people only to call 999 in a serious or life-threatening emergency.

Here are some of the most ridiculous 999 calls made to the Welsh Ambulance Service last year

– Call 1 

Caller: Basically, I had a piercing a few weeks ago in my ear. Everything’s been fine but last night I woke up and the piercing had gone. I can’t find the piercing and it feels like it might be in my ear drum.

Operator: Right, OK.

Caller: Normally I would go to A&E myself but I don’t actually have any money. A lift to A&E would be amazing.

– Call 2 

Caller: My neighbour came here and she gave me a sandwich, cheese and tomato. Anyway, I feel quite sick now. I looked at the tomatoes and there’s mildew on them.

Operator: OK, is that why you’re requiring an ambulance?

– Call 3 

Caller: I was mucking about with my plaster cast and it’s coming apart. I don’t know whether to get a taxi or an ambulance.

Operator: From the information you’ve given, you require a more detailed assessment by a nurse. An ambulance will not be sent at this time.

Caller: Oh, you’re joking. Are you being serious?

Operator: We’re extremely busy at the moment.

Caller: I’ll get a taxi.

– Call 4 

Caller: I cut my arm, my arm’s cut.

Operator: How did you do that?

Caller: I sliced it on a piece of paper.

Operator: When did this happen?

Caller: About half an hour ago.

Operator: Is there any serious bleeding?

Caller: No.

– Call 5 

Operator: Tell me exactly what’s happened.

Caller: Basically, my mum drank apple vinegar but mixed it with water and lemon. Now she has diarrhoea.

– Call 6 

Caller: Oh, hi there. Basically, I’ve got my hand in a cast. It’s been in there for three weeks and I’ve got it wet.

Operator: OK.

Caller: It’s not an actual emergency, I just need to get to hospital.

– Call 7 

Caller: What it is, right, I’ve got different medication and I don’t know whether I can take these or not now.

Operator: What’s your telephone number?

Caller: I don’t want an ambulance, I just don’t know if I can take my meds or not.

.

More in this section

Kazakhstan Protests More than 160 killed in Kazakhstan protests – health ministry
Pakistan Winter Resort Deaths Roads cleared after 22 die in snowstorm at Pakistani resort
Kazakhstan Protests ‘5,800 detained’ in week of protests in Kazakhstan
Pope Francis waves to onlookers (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Pope Francis baptises 16 babies in Sistine Chapel

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 19
  • 35
  • 36
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices