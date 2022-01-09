Port city near Beijing tests all residents after Omicron cases found

Port city near Beijing tests all residents after Omicron cases found
Tianjin, a major Chinese port city near the capital Beijing, has begun mass testing of its 14m residents after a cluster of children and adults tested positive for Covid-19 (Chinatopix/AP)
Sun, 09 Jan, 2022 - 07:31
Associated Press reporters

Tianjin, a major Chinese port city near the capital Beijing, has begun mass testing of its 14 million residents after a cluster of 20 children and adults tested positive for Covid-19, including at least two with the Omicron variant.

Those infected are 15 students aged between eight and 13, a member of staff member at an after-school centre, and four parents. The citywide testing is to be completed over two days.

China has stepped up its zero-tolerance Covid strategy in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, which open in Beijing on February 4.

China has stepped up its zero-tolerance Covid strategy in the run-up to the Winter Olympics, which open in Beijing on February 4 (Mark Schiefelbein/AP)

The Chinese capital is 70 miles (115km) north-west of Tianjin and connected by a high-speed rail link that takes less than an hour.

Millions of people are being confined to their homes in Xi’an and Yuzhou, two other cities that are further away but have larger outbreaks.

The city of Zhengzhou, a provincial capital 40 miles (70km) north of Yuzhou, is also carrying out mass testing and closing schools from Monday.

The first two cases confirmed in Tianjin were a 10-year-old girl and a 29-year-old woman working at the after-school centre. Both were infected with the Omicron variant.

In subsequent testing of close contacts, 18 other people had tested positive and 767 negative as of Saturday night.

More in this section

Boris Johnson visit to Buckinghamshire Boris Johnson recognises ‘terrible toll’ as UK Covid death total passes 150,000 
NASA-Space Telescope Space telescope’s ‘golden eye’ opens to complete last major hurdle
Ethiopia Tigray Conflict Tigray forces say Ethiopian airstrike kills 56 civilians
CoronavirusChinaPlace: International
(Andre Penner/AP)

Six dead after wall of rock falls on boaters on Brazilian lake

READ NOW

Latest

PODCASTS >icon
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, January 8, 2022

  • 4
  • 8
  • 19
  • 35
  • 36
  • 41
  • 23

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices