Three white men given life sentences for killing Ahmaud Arbery

The trial judge ordered Greg and Travis McMichael to serve life without parole.
Travis McMichael has been jailed for life (Stephen B. Morton/AP)

Fri, 07 Jan, 2022 - 20:22
Associated Press Reporter

Three white men who chased and killed a 25-year-old innocent black man in Georgia have been sentenced to life in prison.

A judge ruled out any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of Ahmaud Arbery.

Greg and Travis McMichael grabbed guns and chased Mr Arbery in a pick-up truck after spotting him running in their neighbourhood outside the port city of Brunswick.

Greg McMichael will never be freed (Stephen B. Morton/AP)

Neighbour William “Roddie” Bryan joined the pursuit and recorded mobile phone video of Travis McMichael blasting Mr Arbery with a shotgun.

In November, a jury convicted all three defendants of murder, aggravated assault, false imprisonment and attempted false imprisonment.

Murder carries a mandatory life sentence under Georgia law.

The trial judge ordered both McMichaels to serve life without parole. Bryan was granted a chance of parole but must first serve at least 30 years in prison.

Ahmaud Arbery’s father Marcus Arbery leaves the podium after giving a victim impact statement (Stephen B. Morton/AP)

The killing on February 23 2020 became part of a larger national reckoning on racial injustice when the video was posted online two months later.

