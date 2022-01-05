Guadeloupe anti-vaccination protesters attack hospital staff

Dozens of anti-vaccination protesters in the French Caribbean island of Guadeloupe have attacked a hospital director and other medical staff following recent violent demonstrations against vaccines and Covid-19 restrictions, officials said.

The attack happened on Tuesday outside the University Hospital Centre as police tried to escort the director and other staff elsewhere for safety. The hospital said the director briefly lost consciousness and that the crowd ripped the clothes of the deputy general director and threw urine at both. The car of an executive assistant was also badly damaged, officials said.