Protesters in Kazakhstan storm city mayor’s office and presidential residence

Demonstrators angered by rising fuel prices have stormed the mayor’s office in Kazakhstan’s largest city and attempted to break into the presidential residence, according to local news reports, as intensifying protests led the Central Asian country’s government to resign.

Many of the protesters who converged on the mayoral office in Almaty carried clubs and shields, and flames were seen coming from the building, according to the reports, but it was unclear how extensive the fire was. Meanwhile, thousands massed outside the presidential residence in the city. A fire at the city prosecutor’s office was also reported.