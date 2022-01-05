Macron vows to pressure unvaccinated to get Covid jabs

French President Emmanuel Macron has provoked an outcry in parliament after using a swear word to describe his strategy for pressuring the unvaccinated to get coronavirus jabs.

Mr Macron used the French word “emmerder” – rooted in the French word for “crap” and meaning to rile or to bug – in an interview published by Le Parisien, as parliament debated new measures that will allow only the vaccinated to enjoy leisure activities such as eating out.