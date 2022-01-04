Groping charge against former New York governor Andrew Cuomo dropped

Former New York governor Andrew Cuomo will not face criminal prosecution over an allegation that he fondled an aide after a prosecutor said he could not prove the case.

Three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanour charge in court, Albany County district attorney David Soares asked a judge to dismiss a criminal complaint filed by the county sheriff in October.

“While we found the complainant in this case co-operative and credible, after review of all the available evidence, we have concluded that we cannot meet our burden at trial,” Mr Soares said in a statement, adding that he was “deeply troubled” by the allegation.

Mr Soares, a Democrat, did not detail why he felt it would be tough to win a conviction.

In a letter to the judge, he said “statutory elements of New York law make this case impossible to prove”.

He added that multiple government inquiries into Mr Cuomo’s conduct had created “technical and procedural hurdles” regarding prosecutors’ obligations to disclose evidence to the defence.

Mr Soares said his office considered other potential criminal charges, but none fit the allegations.

Mr Cuomo, who has denied the allegation, had no immediate comment on the development, first reported by The Times-Union of Albany.

The charges were based on allegations by Brittany Commisso, one of the governor’s executive assistants before he resigned amid sexual misconduct allegations in August.

She said he slid his hand up her blouse and grabbed her breast when they were alone in an office at the governor’s mansion in Albany in late 2020.

Her lawyer, Brian Premo, said in a statement on Tuesday that she “had no control over the filing or prosecution of criminal charges. She had no authority or voice in those decisions”.

“The only thing she has any power over is her resolution to continue to speak the truth and seek justice in an appropriate civil action, which she will do in due course,” he added.

Her evidence was included in a report, released in August by Democratic state attorney general Letitia James, that concluded Mr Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women. He announced his resignation a week after the report’s release, which he attacked as inaccurate and biased.

“I knew, and he knew, too, that that was wrong,” Ms Commisso told investigators for the attorney general’s office.

Mr Cuomo denied groping her, telling the attorney general’s investigators: “It would be an act of insanity to touch a woman’s breast and make myself vulnerable to a woman for such an accusation.”