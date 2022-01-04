Three women murdered in one day by their partners in France

Three women in France were found dead on New Year’s Day, allegedly killed by their partners, despite efforts by President Emmanuel Macron’s government to rein in deadly domestic violence.

In all three cases, the men told police they themselves were at fault, according to local media reports.

Feminist groups are calling for more action and €1 billion in funding to train all French police and ensure better protection for those targeted by abusive partners.

In response to public anger, government ministers held an online meeting on Tuesday with local officials in the town where one of the killings occurred.

“We’re all mobilised,” tweeted the junior minister for equal rights, Elisabeth Moreno.

“Three women killed in 24 hours and their only reaction is to organise a little meeting days later?” asked Marylie Breuil of the activist group NousToutes. “No, their work isn’t done.”

The three deaths were especially shocking after high-profile efforts by the French government to prevent such killings, and by French activists and media to shine a light on them.

A 45-year-old woman in the French Riviera city of Nice was found strangled on New Year’s Day in the trunk of her son’s car, after her husband turned himself in to police, according to regional broadcaster France-3.

The same day in north-east France, a 56-year-old woman was found stabbed to death in the town of Labry, and her partner acknowledged killing her in an argument, local news site Lorraine Actu quoted the regional prosecutor as saying.

And in western France, a 27-year-old woman was found lying with fatal knife wounds outside her home. Her partner was arrested and a murder investigation opened, according to France-3.

Ms Moreno called all three “femicides”, the killing of a woman or girl because of her gender.

Activists who collate data on such killings say 113 women in France lost their lives at the hands of current or former partners last year, compared with 102 in 2020 and 152 in 2019, when Macron launched a nationwide campaign against domestic violence.

Ms Breuil says nearly two-thirds of victims had reported past abuse to police, and noted that such killings were “just the top, top tip of the iceberg” of domestic abuse.

“There are so many signals you can notice” before such abuse turns deadly, she said.

In one shocking case last year, a woman reported abuse to a police officer who himself had a previous conviction for domestic violence, and the complaint was mishandled.

She was later burned to death by her partner. Six police officials are facing a disciplinary council on Tuesday as part of an internal investigation into that case.

The government has increased efforts to train police to respond more effectively and sensitively to reports of abuse. But Ms Breuil says the training does not reach enough police and is too cursory to make a difference.

She has also called on the government to better apply its own rules on imposing electronic bracelets or restraining orders on abusers.