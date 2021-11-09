General Electric announces plans to split into three companies

General Electric announces plans to split into three companies
The General Electric logo (Richard Drew?PA)
Tue, 09 Nov, 2021 - 12:01
Associated Press Reporter

General Electric is splitting itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare and energy.

The US company said on Tuesday that it plans a spin-off of its healthcare business in early 2023 and of its energy segment in early 2024.

GE anticipates keeping a 19.9% stake in the healthcare unit.

The company expects one-time separation, transition, and operational costs of approximately two billion US dollars related to the actions.

GE, based in Boston, also announced that it foresees lowering its debt by more than 75 billion US dollars by the end of the year.

More in this section

Nicaragua Elections Nicaraguan president lashes EU ‘Nazis’ after contested poll victory
Nissan recruitment Nissan reports quarterly profit despite supply issues
Migration Poland Belarus Migrants camp overnight at Polish border after tense day
GeneralElectricDigitalPlace: International
Ernest Grusza court case

Man who cut his mother’s head off as he believed she was the devil sentenced to indefinite hospital order

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 6, 2021

  • 5
  • 6
  • 9
  • 15
  • 19
  • 25
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices