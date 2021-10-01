Blow to customers as Electric Ireland raises gas and electricity prices

Householders are set for a further increase in their energy bills after the 31st price hike by energy suppliers since the start of the year was announced today.

Electric Ireland said it is increasing residential electricity prices by 9.3% and gas prices by 7% with effect from November 1. The average electricity bill will rise by €9.02 per month, while the averagely home gas bill will increase by €4.85 per month.

The utility company said the price hike "is due to unprecedented increases in wholesale energy costs." This is the second time this year the company has raised its prices for residential customers

Director of Electric Ireland Marguerite Sayers said the utility "do our very best to keep our prices as low as possible for our customers."

“While we know any increase is unwelcome, Electric Ireland remains fully committed to providing the best value to our customers by offering one of the lowest standard unit rates in the market for electricity and gas, with an enduring discount rate of up to 8.5% which reduces those unit rates further.

“We appreciate that energy price increases combined with other bills may put some households under financial pressure as we move into the colder winter months.

"We would urge any customer who has difficulty in paying their bills to engage directly with us, or with The Society of St. Vincent de Paul or MABS with whom we work in such circumstances.

Electric Ireland's price hike comes after 30 other price increases announced so far this year, with some companies raising their prices four times, according to price comparison site Bonkers.ie.

Previously, Energy Minister Eamon Ryan has said the Government will look at “specific measures” to cushion the impact of the “very significant, but hopefully short-term, problem” of rising electricity bills on those most at risk of fuel poverty this winter.