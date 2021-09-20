White House to ease travel restrictions on foreign nationals entering US

Mon, 20 Sep, 2021 - 17:00

The White House is to ease travel restrictions on foreign nationals entering the US.

Starting in November, anyone who is fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be allowed to fly to America. 

The 18-month blanket ban on foreign travellers from entering the country was introduced by former president Donald Trump at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

White House Covid-19 co-ordinator Jeff Zients, announced the end of the travel ban, and said all foreign visitors will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination as well as proof of a negative test taken with the previous three days.

Airlines will be required to collect contact information from international travellers so that they can be traced if required.

The news will come as a boost to both airports and airlines who have been hit hard by the pandemic. 

