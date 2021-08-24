US has no plans to delay Afghanistan exit beyond August 31  

The US has no plans to delay its exit from Afghanistan beyond August 31, the Pentagon press secretary has said.

Boris Johnson had been expected to ask the US President, Joe Biden, about the possibility of allowing more time to evacuate people during on online meeting of G7 leaders taking place on Tuesday afternoon.

However, in a Pentagon briefing, US admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary said there has been “no change” to the timeline of the mission which is the end of this month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been expected to ask for more time

With the Taliban warning against an extension, this had been anticipated.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday the UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace, warned that the Taliban could use force to close Kabul airport if the US and its allies try to extend the deadline.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid

In their own press conference on Tuesday, the Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said all people must be removed by August 31.

“After that we do not allow them, it will not be allowed in our country, we will take a different stance.” Mujahid also said the Taliban wanted Afghans to stop going to the airport immediately.

Kirby suggested the US and the Taliban were largely in agreement about the date, saying he was “not seeing much dissonance” over the issue.

“The Taliban have been very clear about what their expectations are,” he said.