US has no plans to delay Afghanistan exit beyond August 31  

Boris Johnson had been expected to ask the US President, Joe Biden, about the possibility of allowing more time to evacuate people during on online meeting of G7 leaders
US has no plans to delay Afghanistan exit beyond August 31  

Handout photo issued by the Ministry of Defence (MoD) of members of the UK Armed Forces who continue to take part in the evacuation of entitled personnel from Kabul airport.

Tue, 24 Aug, 2021 - 16:58
Peter Walker

The US has no plans to delay its exit from Afghanistan beyond August 31, the Pentagon press secretary has said.

Boris Johnson had been expected to ask the US President, Joe Biden, about the possibility of allowing more time to evacuate people during on online meeting of G7 leaders taking place on Tuesday afternoon.

However, in a Pentagon briefing, US admiral John Kirby, the Pentagon press secretary said there has been “no change” to the timeline of the mission which is the end of this month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been expected to ask for more time
Prime Minister Boris Johnson had been expected to ask for more time

With the Taliban warning against an extension, this had been anticipated.

Speaking earlier on Tuesday the UK defence secretary, Ben Wallace, warned that the Taliban could use force to close Kabul airport if the US and its allies try to extend the deadline.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid 
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid 

In their own press conference on Tuesday, the Taliban’s spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said all people must be removed by August 31.

“After that we do not allow them, it will not be allowed in our country, we will take a different stance.” Mujahid also said the Taliban wanted Afghans to stop going to the airport immediately.

Kirby suggested the US and the Taliban were largely in agreement about the date, saying he was “not seeing much dissonance” over the issue.

“The Taliban have been very clear about what their expectations are,” he said.

  • The Guardian 

Read More

Emergency meeting of G7 leaders to 'reaffirm commitment' to Afghan people 

More in this section

Scotland v England - One Day International - The Grange The Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts dies aged 80
Pregnancy stock Time in sun could help pregnant women reduce premature birth risk – study
Pakistan Afghanistan Airbnb opens up housing for 20,000 Afghan refugees
#afghanistan
US Afghanistan

Biden decides to stick with August 31 deadline for Afghanistan evacuation

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, August 21, 2021

  • 3
  • 12
  • 13
  • 23
  • 36
  • 47
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices