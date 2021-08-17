Senior Taliban leader ‘in Kabul negotiating with political leaders’

Taliban fighters take control of the Afghan presidential palace in Kabul after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country (Zabi Karimi/AP)
Tue, 17 Aug, 2021 - 07:09
Associated Press Reporter

Senior Taliban leader Amir Khan Muttaqi is said to be in Afghanistan’s capital negotiating with Kabul’s political leadership.

Those involved in the talks include Abdullah Abdullah, who once headed the country’s negotiating council, and former president Hamid Karzai.

That is according to an official familiar with the talks and who spoke on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media..

Mr Muttaqi was a higher education minister when the Taliban last ruled and he began making contacts with Afghan political leaders even before Afghan President Ashraf Ghani secretly slipped away from the Presidential Palace on the weekend.

A Taliban fighter sits on the back of a vehicle with a machine gun in front of the main gate leading to the Afghan Presidential Palace in Kabul (Rahmat Gul/AP)

The president’s departure left a devastating vacuum that Taliban who were surrounding the city strode in to fill.

The official says the talks under way in the Afghan capital are aimed at bringing other non-Taliban leaders into the government that Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen has said will be an “inclusive Afghan government.”

There is little indication about the substance of the talks, but Mr Shaheen earlier told The Associated Press that a government will be announced after negotiations with non-Taliban leaders are completed.

Afghans familiar with the talks say some rounds have gone late into the night and have been under way since soon after Mr Ghani’s departure.

