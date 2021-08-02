Amazon’s Lord Of The Rings prequel series to go to air in 2022

Morfydd Clark (Ian West/PA)
Mon, 02 Aug, 2021 - 20:16
Associated Press reporters

An Amazon series inspired by JRR Tolkien’s Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit novels will premiere in September next year.

The date was announced as filming in New Zealand concluded for the as-yet untitled series, which Amazon said will relate the “fabled Second Age of Middle Earth’s history”.

The story is set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s famed fantasy adventure works and will follow new and familiar characters confronting the “long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle Earth”, the streaming service said.

Ismael Cruz Cordova (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The series will debut in more than 200 countries and territories with a large ensemble cast that includes Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Sophia Nomvete and Lloyd Owen.

New Zealand also was the filming location for director Peter Jackson’s Lord Of The Rings and The Hobbit movie trilogies.

The series will debut on September 2 2022.

