Native American character actor Saginaw Grant dies aged 85
Saginaw Grant (EJ Flynn/AP)
Fri, 30 Jul, 2021 - 20:59
Associated Press Reporter

Saginaw Grant, a prolific Native American character actor and hereditary chief of the Sac & Fox Nation of Oklahoma, has died aged 85.

Grant died peacefully in his sleep of natural causes on Wednesday at a private care facility in Hollywood, California, said Lani Carmichael, Grant’s publicist and longtime friend.

“He loved both Oklahoma and LA,” Ms Carmichael said.

“He made his home here as an actor, but he never forgot his roots in Oklahoma. He remained a fan of the Sooner Nation.”

He was kind and gentle, and very humble

Joseph Podlasek

Born on July 20 1936 in Pawnee, Oklahoma, Grant was a US Marine Corps veteran.

He began acting in the late 1980s and played character roles in dozens of films and television shows over the last three decades, including The Lone Ranger, The World’s Fastest Indian and Breaking Bad, according to Grant’s IMDB filmography.

Grant was active for years in the powwow circuit in California and travelled around the globe to speak to people about Native American culture, Ms Carmichael said.

“His motto in life was always respect one another and don’t talk about one another in a negative way,” she said.

Grant was also active in the Native American veterans community and participated for years in the National Gathering of American Indian Veterans, said Joseph Podlasek, the event’s organiser.

“He thought it was important for Native people to get recognised as veterans,” Mr Podlasek said.

“He was kind and gentle, and very humble.”

A memorial for Grant will be held in the Los Angeles area, but details have not been finalised, Ms Carmichael said.

