Jury reaches verdict in trial over George Floyd’s death

The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.
The verdict is to be read later on Tuesday afternoon local time.
Mr Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old black man’s neck for about nine-and-a-half minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious re-examination of racism and policing in the US.
The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.