Jury reaches verdict in trial over George Floyd’s death

Jury reaches verdict in trial over George Floyd’s death
Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin (Court TV via AP, Pool)
Tue, 20 Apr, 2021 - 19:45
Amy Forliti, Associated Press

The jury has reached a verdict at the murder trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin in the death of George Floyd.

The verdict is to be read later on Tuesday afternoon local time.

Mr Floyd died last May after Chauvin, a white officer, pinned his knee on the 46-year-old black man’s neck for about nine-and-a-half minutes in a case that triggered worldwide protests, violence and a furious re-examination of racism and policing in the US.

The jury deliberated over parts of two days in a city on edge against another outbreak of unrest.

More in this section

Chad President Killed Chad rebels vow to take capital after president killed
George Floyd Officer Trial Jury reaches verdict in trial over George Floyd’s death
Climate Change Business Global warming emissions expected to surge this year, report warns
floydplace: international
Obit Jim Steinman

Jim Steinman, hitmaker for Meat Loaf and Celine Dion, dies aged 73

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 17, 2021

  • 18
  • 21
  • 27
  • 29
  • 34
  • 47
  • 46

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices