Users could soon hide ‘like’ counts on Instagram and Facebook

Instagram is owned by Facebook (Yui Mok/PA)
Wed, 14 Apr, 2021 - 15:44
Barbara Ortutay, Associated Press

Facebook has said it is going to test out – again – an option for users to hide “like” counts to see if it can reduce the pressure of being on social media.

The tiny red hearts that appear under Instagram photos of children, kittens and sandwiches can be a source of stress for many users, an insidious way of measuring self-worth and popularity.

Instagram, which Facebook owns, will soon allow a small group of random users to decide whether or not they want to see the number of likes their posts and those of others receive.

The social media giant says it is also exploring the feature for Facebook.

Facebook owns Instagram (Niall Carson/PA)

Comments will still be available for people who choose to hide likes – they will just not see whether it was two, 20 or 20,000 people who liked their posts.

Instagram began hiding likes in 2019.

While many users welcomed the feature, others, including some influencers, worried it might take away from the social media experience.

At the time, the platform did not give users a choice to hide or unhide the like counts.

“Some people found this beneficial but some still wanted to see like counts so they could track what’s popular,” the company said in a statement.

In March of this year, a bug caused like counts to disappear for some Instagram uses for a few hours, prompting questions about whether the company would soon relaunch the feature.

The company stressed that this is still a small test and that it expects “more to share” before long.

