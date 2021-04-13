Bitche pleased Facebook has restored the town's page

The French town of Bitche has had its Facebook page restored after the social media site mistakenly took it down.

Officials from the town say its name "seemed to suffer from a misinterpretation" and was taken down last month as it violated the website's terms.

In a statement the town's mayor, Benoit Kieffer, said the name may have been confused with a similarly spelled derogatory term in the English language.

Yesterday Bitche's social media page was restored and the CEO of Facebook France apologised for any inconvenience caused.

Facebook France said an incorrect analysis by its algorithms resulted in the page's suspension.

Officials in the small French town, with a population of 5,000 people in the Moselle region near the German border, regularly communicate with the public via social media.

At one stage, the town set up another page, Mairie 57320, (Townhall 57320) while it campaigned for the restoration of its original Facebook page, Ville de Bitche.

After nearly a month the town's page was eventually restored after multiple appeals.

Now, Mr Kieffer has invited Mark Zuckerburg to visit the town which American soldiers, known as the Sons of Bitche, helped liberate during World War Two from Nazi Germany.

Previously, towns in the area with reference to 'Bitche' in their names have had their social media suspended while in the past, the local golf club, as well as the famed Citadel of Bitche, have had their Facebook pages removed too.