Microsoft buying speech recognition company Nuance in deal worth £11.6bn

Microsoft buying speech recognition company Nuance in deal worth £11.6bn
A Microsoft office in New York (Swayne B Hall/AP)
Mon, 12 Apr, 2021 - 13:28
Associated Press Reporter

Microsoft is buying speech recognition company Nuance in a deal worth about 16 billion US dollars (£11.6 billion).

It will pay 56.00 dollars (£36.31) per share cash, a 23% premium on Nuance’s Friday closing price.

The companies value the transaction at 19.7 billion dollars (£14.3 billion), including debt.

Shares of Nuance surged about 23% in Monday pre-market trading.

£18.9 billion Value of Microsoft's purchase of LinkedIn in 2016

Microsoft’s acquisition of Nuance comes after the companies formed a partnership in 2019.

The Redmond, Washington, company said the deal will double its total addressable market in the healthcare provider industry, bringing its total addressable market in healthcare to nearly 500 billion dollars (£363 billion).

The transaction is Microsoft’s second largest deal following its 26 billion dollar (£18.9 billion) purchase of LinkedIn in 2016.

Last September, it bought video game maker ZeniMax for 7.5 billion dollars (£5.4 billion).

Mark Benjamin will continue as Nuance chief executive.

The transaction is expected to close this year.

It still needs approval from Nuance shareholders.

More in this section

Business in the Community Annual General Meeting and Leadership Summit Boris Johnson launches independent review amid Cameron lobbying row
Iran Nuclear Iran blames Israel for sabotage at nuclear site
Duke of Edinburgh death The busy behind-the-scenes preparations for Philip’s funeral
microsoftdigitalplace: international
France Shooting

One dead in shooting near Paris hospital

READ NOW

Latest

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up
IE Logo

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, April 10, 2021

  • 4
  • 11
  • 18
  • 21
  • 33
  • 35
  • 16

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices