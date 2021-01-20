US inauguration live: Joe Biden being sworn in as US president

Joe Biden will become the 46th president of the United States when he swears the oath of office at the US Capitol in Washington.

Flouting tradition, Donald Trump departed Washington on Wednesday morning ahead of the inauguration rather than accompany his successor to the Capitol.

At the age of 78, Mr Biden will be the oldest president inaugurated, while Kamala Harris will become the first woman to be vice president. She is also the first black person and the first person of South Asian descent elected to the vice presidency.

Here’s the latest from Washington:

Earlier, a number of former US presidents arrived for the ceremony.

Barack Obama and his wife Michelle (Patrick Semansky/AP/Pool)

Bill Clinton and ex-secretary of state Hillary Clinton (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

George W Bush and his wife Laura (Andrew Harnik/AP)

US president-elect Joe Biden has arrived on the platform at the US Capitol for his swearing-in ceremony with his wife Jill.

Vice president Mike Pence has arrived at the inauguration of Joe Biden.

Mr Pence and his wife Karen were announced at inaugural festivities at the US Capitol about one hour ahead of Mr Biden’s expected swearing-in ceremony.

Mike Pence arrives at the inauguration of Joe Biden on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington (Win McNamee/Pool Photo via AP)

Joe Biden and Kamala Harris have arrived at the US Capitol in Washington.

Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, left, and Joe Biden and his wife Jill, on the steps of the US Capitol (J Scott Applewhite/AP)

Joe Biden and his wife Jill, as well as vice president-elect Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, attended Mass at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle as part of the Inauguration Day ceremonies in Washington.

Joe Biden and his wife Jill at the Cathedral of St Matthew the Apostle, with Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff to the left (Evan Vucci/AP)

Donald Trump did follow at least one presidential tradition, with the White House saying the Republican president left behind a note for his successor, Democrat Joe Biden.

Deputy press secretary Judd Deere declined to reveal what Mr Trump wrote to Mr Biden or to characterise the sentiment in the note, citing privacy for communication between presidents.

In a departure from tradition, Donald Trump departed Washington ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration rather than accompany his successor to the US Capitol.

Outgoing US president Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)