India’s PM urges states to prepare cold storage facilities for vaccine

India’s PM urges states to prepare cold storage facilities for vaccine
A health worker takes a swab sample to test for Covid-19 on a street in Mumbai, India (Rajanish Kakade/AP)
Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 12:06
Associated Press Reporter

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has urged states that are witnessing a surge in coronavirus cases to establish cold storage facilities for Covid-19 vaccines.

Mr Modi’s Tuesday meeting with state leaders came as India’s total infections soared past 9.18 million.

More than 134,000 Indians have died due to Covid-19.

Mr Modi said his government is keeping track of vaccine development in the country and is in touch with vaccine developers across the world.

He said: “Our priority is to make the vaccine available for all.”

India is home to some of the world’s biggest vaccine makers and there are five vaccine candidates under different phases of trial in the country.

But the state-run cold chain facilities used to keep some vaccines consistently refrigerated would be inadequate for the enormous challenge of rolling out a Covid-19 vaccine.

To address this issue, Mr Modi’s government is augmenting the cold chain and transport mechanism for the vaccines.

It is also readying a database of healthcare and frontline workers who will be inoculated first.

More in this section

Vatican Pope China rejects Pope Francis’ claims about treatment of Muslim Uighurs
Kenya Uganda Bobi Wine 45 dead in Uganda after arrest of pop star opposition leader
Germany Economy Survey shows fall in German business confidence as shutdown bites
coronaviruspa-sourceplace: international
Brexit

Europe hails end to ‘damage control’ under Biden

READ NOW

Latest

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, November 21, 2020

  • 6
  • 19
  • 21
  • 27
  • 28
  • 36
  • 32

Full Lotto draw results »

Most Read

Family Notices