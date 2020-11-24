45 dead in Uganda after arrest of pop star opposition leader

Ugandan supporters of opposition presidential candidate Bobi Wine protest his arrest and call for his release and an end to police brutality (AP)
Tue, 24 Nov, 2020 - 11:06
Risdel Kasasira, Associated Press

The death toll from last week’s protests over the arrest of Ugandan presidential candidate and musician Bobi Wine has risen to 45.

More than 800 people were arrested during two days of protests that broke out on November 18.

Police spokesman Fred Enanga told reporters on Monday that “our hearts go to the families” of those killed.

The unrest last week was Uganda’s worst in a decade (AP)

The election will be held in January next year.

The unrest – Uganda’s worst in a decade – broke out after Mr Wine’s arrest in the eastern town of Luuka.

Police accused him of flouting Covid-19 guidelines which require presidential candidates to address less than 200 people.

He was later charged with negligent conduct likely to cause spread of an infectious disease.

Mr Wine, who has been arrested many times in recent years, has captured the imagination of many Ugandans with his persistent calls for president Yoweri Museveni to retire after 36 years in power.

Last week, the United Nations secretary-general condemned the violence and called on Ugandan authorities to ensure that “all perpetrators of human rights violation are held accountable”.

