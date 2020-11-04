Ethiopian leader orders military action in defiant region

Ethiopia’s Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister has ordered the military to confront the country’s Tigray regional government after he said it carried out a deadly attack on a military base overnight.

Abiy Ahmed cited months of “provocation and incitement”, and declared “the last red line has been crossed”.

The statement by the prime minister’s office, and the reported attack by the well-armed Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), immediately raised concerns that one of Africa’s most populous and powerful countries could plunge back into war.

That would send a shock wave through the Horn of Africa and beyond.

Addressing the nation on TV, Mr Abiy announced “several martyrs” in the attack in Mekele, the northern Tigray region’s capital, and Dansha town.

A member of Tigray Special Forces casts his vote in a local election in the regional capital Mekelle (AP)

The prime minister said “the end is near” for the regional force, which is based in Ethiopia’s most sensitive region, neighbouring Eritrea. The two countries made peace in 2018 after a long border war.

The TPLF had been the dominant part of Ethiopia’s governing coalition before Mr Abiy took office in 2018 and announced sweeping political reforms that won him the Nobel Prize last year.

Those reforms, however, have opened space for old ethnic and other grievances. The TPLF, feeling marginalised, left the coalition last year. Observers say it remains a strong military force.

Ethiopia has now declared a six-month state of emergency in the Tigray region, saying that “illegal and violent activities within the National Regional State of Tigray are endangering the constitution and constitutional order, public peace and security, specially threatening the country’s sovereignty”.

There was no immediate word from the TPLF, and all internet and phone lines were cut in the Tigray region following the announcement.

Tigray TV reported that airspace has been closed over the region, and it asserted that the northern command of Ethiopia’s military had defected to the Tigray government. The prime minister’s office told The Associated Press the defection report was “not true”.

Ethiopia was already stressed thanks to a dispute with Egypt over a massive Ethiopian dam project that has drawn rare attention from US president Donald Trump to Africa, and by a multi-layer crisis including the Covid-19 pandemic, deadly ethnic violence and a locust outbreak.