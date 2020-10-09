India reports 70,496 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours

Covid-19 figures in India are still rising but at a slower pace
A health worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for Covid-19 by a roadside in Ahmedabad, India (Ajit Solanki/AP)
Fri, 09 Oct, 2020 - 06:31
Associated Press Reporter

India has reported another 70,496 new infections in the past 24 hours, taking the country’s total since the pandemic began to more than 6.9 million.

The Health Ministry also reported 964 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 106,490.

India is seeing infections spread at a slower pace than last month, when daily infections touched a record high of 97,894 cases.

People wait to test for Covid-19 at a government hospital in Jammu, India (Channi Anand/AP)

India is averaging more than 70,000 cases daily so far this month.

Since the pandemic began India has reported the second most total cases in the world behind the United States.

Health experts have warned that congregations during major festivals later this month and in November have the potential for the virus to spread.

coronaviruspa-source

