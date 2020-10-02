Trump will travel to military hospital after Covid-19 diagnosis

President Donald Trump will spend a “few days” at a military hospital after contracting Covid-19, the White House said Friday.

The president is to depart from the White House by helicopter later on Friday for Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, a White House official said.

The official said the visit was precautionary and that President Trump would work from the hospital’s presidential suite, which is equipped to allow him to continue his official duties.

Earlier on Friday the White House said President Trump remains “fatigued” and had been injected with an experimental antibody cocktail for the virus that has killed more than 205,000 Americans and spread to the highest reaches of the US government.