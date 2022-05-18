3,000 Mariupol evacuees allegedly held in penal colony by Russian army

Lyudmyla Denisova said on Telegram earlier that the civilians were being held at former penal colony No 52, also near Olenivka.
Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman said the Russian military was holding more than 3,000 civilians from Mariupol at another former penal colony near Olenivka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine (AP)
Wed, 18 May, 2022 - 05:40
Associated Press reporters

Ukraine’s human rights ombudsman said the Russian military was holding more than 3,000 civilians from Mariupol at a former penal colony in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine.

Seven buses carrying an unknown number of Ukrainian soldiers evacuated from the Mariupol steel plant were seen arriving on Tuesday at former penal colony No 120 near Olenivka.

Ombudsman Lyudmyla Denisova said on Telegram earlier that the civilians were being held at former penal colony No 52, also near Olenivka.

She said most civilians are held for a month, but those considered “particularly unreliable,” including former soldiers and police, are held for two months.

Ukraine moved to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months (AP)

Ms Denisova said those held include about 30 volunteers who delivered humanitarian supplies to Mariupol while it was under Russian siege.

It comes as the fall of Mariupol appears imminent, with Ukraine moving to abandon a sprawling steel plant where its soldiers had held out under relentless bombardment for months, which would make it the biggest city to fall into Russian hands.

Much of the steel plant has been reduced to rubble.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine is working to get its remaining troops safely out of the Azovstal steel plant.

In his nightly video address to the nation, Mr Zelensky said the evacuation mission was being supervised by Ukraine’s military and intelligence officers and “the most influential international mediators are involved”.

However, hundreds of Ukrainian fighters have left the Azovstal steel plant and turned themselves over to Russian hands.

Elsewhere, Ukrainian guerrilla fighters reportedly have killed several high-ranking Russian officers in the southern city of Melitopol, the regional administration said on Telegram.

Russian forces have occupied the city since early in the war.

Much of the steel plant has been reduced to rubble (Alexei Alexandrov/AP)

According to the regional administration, the occupiers are trying to conceal the situation but Russian troops were more actively checking private cars in the city on Tuesday, most likely looking for the guerrillas.

No details of the killings were given and the report could not immediately be confirmed.

Throughout the war, the Ukrainians have claimed to have killed many Russian generals and other officers. A few of the deaths have been confirmed by the Russians.

<p>The sun’s rays pass through charred structures of one of the shelled sections of the Barabashovo market in Kharkiv (AP)</p>

200 bodies found in basement in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities say

