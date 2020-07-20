Everything you need to know about switching your mortgage

Switching your mortgage could be one of the most financially savvy things you ever do.

The Association of Irish Mortgage Advisors says an estimated eight in 10 Irish homeowners on a standard variable rate are overpaying their mortgages, so switching could save you hundreds, or even thousands, each year.

You could reduce your interest rate, potentially free up some equity for a big home improvement project and you could have more cash in your pocket each month too. Think switching is daunting? Think again, says Lorraine Costelloe, head of home buying and ownership at Ulster Bank, who says there has never been a better time to switch.

“Switching your mortgage may seem like a daunting experience, but in reality people could begin to make the move to Ulster Bank from the safety and comfort of their own home,” she says.

“We encourage anyone who may be thinking of switching their mortgage to consider Ulster Bank by logging on to our website, requesting a call back to see if they could save by switching to one of our low fixed rates and talking to us about how they can make the change.”

To begin, Sean Kellaghan, mobile mortgage manager at Ulster Bank and Lorraine Costelloe, talk us through all the need-to-knows if you’re considering a switch.

What are the incentives for switching?

“There could be savings on the monthly mortgage payment, and we offer you a €1,500 cash contribution to help with your legal fees. We also have free valuations on all new mortgages,” Kellaghan says.

Costelloe adds: “From an application perspective, Ulster Bank has made it more convenient to move, with an online Home Buying Platform which enables customers to upload and receive all required application forms with the help and guidance of one of our qualified mortgage managers over the telephone.”

Can I release equity if I switch?

“Yes, as long as the new mortgage is no more than 80 per cent of your home’s value, and you meet the affordability criteria,” says Costelloe.

Can I switch to Ulster Bank from any mortgage provider?

“You can switch from any financial institution as long as your original mortgage has existed for a minimum of six months with the other provider,” confirms Kellaghan.

What do I need to do to switch?

“Bank statements, identification, wage slips – it’s pretty much the same across all mortgage applications,” says Costelloe. “If you have already applied for a mortgage elsewhere, you may have a lot of this documentation to hand already.”

What costs are involved?

“Your home and life insurance will remain as is but your house will need to be valued. Ulster Bank offers free valuations on all new mortgages and we also provide €1,500 cash towards your legal fees to help offset or even cover any costs you may have,” says Costelloe.

Could switching affect my credit rating?

“No, when you switch banks, all you are doing is changing your source provider and this does not impact your credit rating in any way,” confirms Costelloe.

How long does it take to switch?

“The process is a lot shorter and a lot more straightforward than you might think,” says Kellaghan. “It only takes 45 minutes to actually apply for a mortgage with Ulster Bank, and we will provide an answer within 10 working days. Then we usually advise to allow a further two to four weeks.”

Anything else I should be mindful of?

“There is no such thing as a silly question – it might seem daunting, but let us do the work, help you through it and make it as easy as possible,” reassures Costelloe.

Are you ready to switch it up?

To find out about switching your mortgage and to see if you could save, contact Ulster Bank to discover more.

Switch for space

“We’re all busy and it can feel like another headache – but it can really be worth it” With two dogs, a cat and several chickens, Maeve and husband Javier found that space was getting tight in their 1930s Marino terrace.

“We have made huge savings from switching our mortgage," says Maeve, Ulster Bank customer.

They wanted to extend the property they bought ten years ago, but needed to free up cash to do it. They did some research and couldn’t believe the savings they’d make by switching their mortgage to Ulster Bank.

“We looked around to see who had the best rate. Ulster Bank was really easy to deal with. We were coming out of a fixed period with our previous bank and wanted better value.

“When we bought, we did basic upgrades – wiring and plumbing, but we wanted the space to work better, so we are adding on an open kitchen-dining space that will connect with the garden. The savings we have made will enable us to do the job.

“We have made huge savings from switching and we have a fixed-rate mortgage again with Ulster Bank, but one of the major advantages is that you can make additional payments. Having the freedom to add a little bit more each month is something we want to take advantage of.

“For anyone wishing to switch – take the time to see what you can save.”

