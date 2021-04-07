Teaching unions to table joint motion demanding vaccine prioritisation

Wed, 07 Apr, 2021 - 08:26

Digital Desk Staff

Teaching unions will table a joint motion demanding vaccine prioritisation at their annual conferences this morning.

The Education Minister yesterday ruled out reversing the decision to follow an age-based approach to vaccinating the population.

The INTO, TUI and ASTI have joined forces and will today ask their members to unite in their demand to prioritised for vaccination.

Last week Government decided to scrap the vaccine priority list that focused on vaccinating some professions first, and to instead go buy age.

Education Minister Norma Foley told the INTO's conference yesterday that she understands their disappointment but that new evidence shows age is the strongest predictor of whether a person who contracts Covid-19 will be admitted to hospital or die.

In a joint statement, the teaching unions have said they will consider industrial action if their demands for prioritisation are not met.

